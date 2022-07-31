Minister will ask Apple for iPhone to have ‘real’ 5G in Brazil

The Minister of Communications (MCom), Fábio Faria, said this Friday (29) that will go to Apple’s headquarters in the United States to ask the company for the iPhone to have access to 5G SA (Standalone) in Brazil. According to the government representative, the delegation will ask Apple to release the necessary updates for the cell phone to work with the new technology.

“iPhone devices need to download an update from Apple itself. On Tuesday (02), I and the president of Anatel will go to Apple itself, in Palo Alto (USA), to ask them to speed up this update and we can already have standalone 5G working,” said Faria at a press conference. last Wednesday (27th).

Currently, models such as the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have 5G compatibility, but in fact still do not access the so-called “real 5G” network. The technology arrived in Brasília at the beginning of July and arrived today in Porto Alegre (RS), João Pessoa (PB) and Belo Horizonte (MG).

“Our idea is that by the end of September, together with the deadline for all [as capitais] are working [com o 5G]”, added the minister at the time.

The new generation of mobile internet allows connections of 1 Gigabit (Gbps), or ten times what 4G allows, in addition to offering much faster downloads and uploads and low latency.