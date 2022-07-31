Ministry of Health develops guide with tips for feeding children

Article 6 of the Federal Constitution of 1984 determines several human rights for people. THE healthy food for kids is a right present in this article and that due to its relevance must be guaranteed. After all, it is food with nutrients that is primarily responsible for the safe development of human beings.

Thinking about certifying that this right is being fulfilled, the Ministry of Health has developed tips for feeding children. In this article we will show you more about this agency’s performance, check it out!

Read more: Health plans will offer unlimited consultations with speech therapists, physiotherapists and psychologists

Focus is on less processed food

Faced with an economic crisis and with high levels of hunger, in which 31 million people return to the level of misery, the Federal Government developed a booklet for feeding children. At the Guide created by the Ministry of Health the main focus is on feeding children after breastfeeding, seeking to prioritize natural foods such as fruits, milk and bread.

Avoiding any and all processed foods like sausage, noodles, chocolate and stuffed cookies. This is a relevant concern, because after the first two years of life, children suffer from advertising that influences the purchase of ultra-processed products.

The health of pregnant women

Another point was the creation of a special booklet for pregnant women, which mentions the importance of breastfeeding before the age of two. Breast milk is the main food for a child up to six months of age, making any other type of food during this phase unnecessary.

Another fact is that breastfeeding is extremely important for women, as it controls hormones and reduces the risk of developing breast, ovarian and endometriosis cancer.

In addition, the guide makes clear the importance of care for pregnant women and health. The importance of water, healthy eating and the importance of vitamins in the process of meeting the body’s needs. Between them: iron, folic acid, calcium and other vitamins. For more information, just access: Food Guide for Pregnant Women. For every pregnant woman, healthy eating is the best way to avoid complications during childbirth and ensure the health of the baby.