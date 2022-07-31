Miss you, Guardiola? Gabriel Jesus ends pre-season with Arsenal hat-trick on Haaland’s bad day at City

Haaland was bad for Manchester City this Saturday (30), the same day that Gabriel Jesus did hat trick by Arsenal

the debut of Erling Haaland in official games by Manchester City It was far from what everyone expected.

This Saturday (30), the Norwegian had a disappointing performance in 3-1 defeat to Liverpool by Community Shieldlosing two goals scored and being “disappeared” for most of the duel.

Not far from King Power Stadium, a former citizens had a very different journey…

Continuing his excellent pre-season with Arsenalthe center forward Gabriel Jesussold by City to gunners in this window, wrote down a hat trick in the 6-0 rout against Sevillain a friendly also this Saturday.

With that, the Brazilian reached 7 tries on 5 preparation matches for the London club.

Is coach Pep Guardiola already missing his former player?

In the press conference after the defeat to Liverpool, the Spaniard was asked about the “reality check” that Haaland had when playing against a team of Premier League and came out in defense of the new pupil.

Haaland during a game between Manchester City and Liverpool EFE/EPA/Andrew Yates

According to the Catalan, the centre-forward has not hidden from the game at any time and will soon be in England.

“He had chances (to score). He had two or three in the 1st half, and one in stoppage time in the 2nd. He was always there. He fought hard and made the moves I asked for,” said Pep.

“This game was good for him to experience the reality of the new country and the new league, but he was there. He didn’t score, but he has a lot of quality and will still score a lot”, he explained.

“When Haaland scored in our pre-season in the States, everyone talked about what an impressive player he is. Today, he was well positioned and he had chances. Nothing has changed. He’s strong. Next time he’ll put the ball in net. That’s how it works in football”, he continued.

“We have to remember that he had a goal disallowed because the ball came out before. Haaland has talent and it will work. This is good for us to understand sometimes the situations we are going to face and what we have to do”, he argued.

“I’m not worried about that at all. Of course I would have liked to have won the game and seen Haaland score, but we have 11 intense months ahead of us. With the World Cup coming up, we will play once every three days. that he will help us a lot”, he concluded.

City starts its campaign in Premier League on August 7, at 12:30 pm (Brasília time), against West Hamwith live broadcast by ESPN at the Star+.