Monkeypox cases signal that the disease may be systemic

Increasingly present outside the African continent, monkeypox – considered, since last Saturday, an international public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) – has presented characteristics that justify the concern of the authorities. Studies increasingly indicate that people who have recently become infected outside Africa have symptoms that are different (read to learn more) than expected. Now, research published in the latest edition of The British Medical Journal (The BMJ) indicates that there are strong indications that the disease can be considered systemic – when it affects different parts of the human body, such as covid-19.

To reach the conclusion, scientists at the Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust in the UK – where the first case of the current crisis was detected in May – analyzed 197 confirmed cases of monkeypox at an infectious disease center in London, among May and July 2022. The majority of patients, 86%, reported symptoms consistent with a systemic illness. The most common complications were fever (62%), swollen lymph nodes — the popular tongue — (58%), rectal pain (36%) and muscle pain (32%). There were also reports of sore throat (16%), penile edema (15%), oral lesions (13%), solitary lesions (11%) and swollen tonsils (4%).

All patients had lesions on the skin or mucous membranes, most commonly on the genitals or perianal region. And, in contrast to recent reports indicating that systemic symptoms precede skin lesions, in this British sample, 38% of patients developed systemic symptoms after the onset of mucocutaneous lesions. In addition, 14 had lesions without the systemic features.

The British team also drew attention to the occurrence of new symptoms linked to monkeypox. These are: rectal pain, penile swelling (edema), solitary lesions and swollen tonsils. In these cases, the researchers assess, there is a risk of these manifestations being confused with those of other diseases, making early diagnosis difficult. For the authors, the results suggest “a new clinical course for the disease … that should be included in public health messages, with the aim of helping early diagnosis and reducing transmission.”

Profile

The 197 study participants were men (mean age 38 years), with 196 identifying as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men. Just over a third (36%) of patients also had HIV infection and 32% tested positive for other sexually transmitted infections.

Only one participant had recently traveled to an endemic region, and 25% had had contact with someone known to be infected. In the authors’ assessment, these results “confirm the unprecedented continuity of community transmission of monkeypox virus among gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men seen in the UK and many other non-endemic countries.”

hospitalizations

Since the beginning of May, more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been detected in 78 countries. According to the WHO, 70% of them are in Europe and 25% in America. The agency estimates that 10% of those infected need hospitalization to control the pain caused by the disease. The prediction is the same found in the work that has just been released by British scientists. Of the 197 infected, 10% were hospitalized for treatment primarily for rectal pain and penile swelling. No deaths were recorded, but some people required intensive hospital care.

“Those with confirmed monkeypox infection with extensive penile injury or severe rectal pain should be considered for ongoing follow-up or for management during hospitalization,” the study authors argue. The group also warns that, although the current cases focus on a specific profile of people, the possibility of diversification of patients cannot be ruled out. “The continued growth of this outbreak means that spread to vulnerable populations is possible, including immunocompromised individuals and children, and the implications of this are not yet understood.”

broad analysis

Considered the largest series of studies on patients with monkeypox to date, a study published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that the majority of patients with the disease have single genital lesions and sores in the mouth or on the back. anus, symptoms not recognized in current medical definitions of the disease.

According to the authors — scientists from 16 countries — the manifestations of the disease are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and can easily lead to misdiagnosis. “These specific symptoms can be severe and lead to hospitalizations. Therefore, it is important to make a diagnosis. Expanding the case definition will help doctors more easily recognize the infection and thus prevent people from passing it on,” he said, in note, Chloe Orkin, professor of HIV medicine at Queen Mary University of London and a member of the group.

The work is based on the analysis of 528 confirmed infections in 43 locations between April 27 and June 24 of this year. Of the patients, 98% were gay and bisexual men. In the article, the researchers further warn that the monkeypox virus can be transmitted by any close physical contact, by large respiratory droplets, and potentially by clothing and other surfaces.