Monkeypox: New York Governor Declares State of Emergency

the governor of New York, Kathy Hochuldeclared a state of emergency in the state due to the increase in cases of monkey pox. The outbreak was concentrated in New York City, and reached about 1,400 people across the state last Friday, 29, according to the governor’s statement. On Twitter, she wrote that the measure allows the government to respond to the outbreak more quickly.

Earlier this week, the authorities announced that the State would receive, from the Federal Government, 110,000 additional doses of the smallpox vaccine, out of a total of 800,000 doses will be distributed. About 10%, or 80,000 of those doses, will be destined for New York City, and 30,000 for the State Department of Health. The doses will be delivered over the next four to six weeks, Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

More than 1,100 people in New York City tested positive for the monkeypox virus in late July — nearly all of them adult males. In the current epidemic, monkeypox spread primarily through close physical contact with an infected person. In New York, the virus is spreading mainly among men who have sex with men.

The disease has caused the formation of skin rashes and pustules, and the main mode of transmission is through direct physical contact with wounds. The monkeypox virus can also spread through a patient’s contaminated objects, such as sheets and clothing, and through respiratory droplets.

Researchers discovered the virus in bodily fluids such as saliva, urine and semen. However, there is still debate over whether monkeypox is transmitted sexually or just through skin-to-skin contact.

I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our ongoing efforts to confront the monkeypox outbreak. This Executive Order enables us to respond more swiftly, and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 30, 2022

Eligible for vaccine

Adult men who have sex with men and who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days are eligible for a vaccine in New York City. Contactants, that is, people who have had close contact with infected people, are also in the eligible group.

The State Department of Health encourages vaccination, especially for people who have partners who show symptoms of monkeypox. The department is also encouraging the injection of doses to people who have met partners through social media platforms such as Grindr.

Eligible people with a condition that weakens the immune system, such as HIV, or who have a history of dermatitis or eczema are also strongly encouraged to take the immunizer. Those who have contracted the monkeypox virus are not eligible for vaccination.

Vaccine in New York

In the United States, the Ministry of Health has a website where people can make an appointment. All appointments were filled at the end of July, but people are encouraged to check the website for vacancies that arise through cancellations.

The Department of Health says it will directly inform people who are in close contact with infected people on how to schedule an appointment. The state expects an additional 110,000 doses to arrive in the coming weeks.

In mid-July, Hochul announced that the state and city had received more than 28,000 doses, with another 32,785 on the way. “We will continue to work closely with the Biden government to make sure New York gets the smallpox vaccines,” Hochul said.