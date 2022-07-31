Mother courage, Gloria Perez lost another child 10 years after Daniella’s death

The series ‘Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez’ is about one of the most heinous homicides in the Brazilian police chronicle. But not just that. It’s also about a mother’s unconditional love.

Gloria Perez did not have the right to go through the stages of grief – a process that is essential for anyone who bury a loved one. Still in front of her daughter’s coffin, she had to remain vigilant to avoid the murderers’ impunity. A week later, she returned to write the chapters of the soap opera ‘De Corpo de Alma’.

Amid tears and anger, the physical pain of loss and the shock of her mental health, she mustered the strength to go after witnesses and evidence. Often, she acted alone, accompanied only by the spirit of maternal determination.

It took the door in the face. He received threats. They tried to convince her to give up. She was a fragile woman and, at the same time, unshakable in her quest for justice.

He mobilized the press, exchanged solidarity with other mothers with murdered children, pressured legislators to get the legal punishment for murderers intensified.

As if that weren’t enough, during this exhausting journey, he faced torture: the vandalism of Daniella’s grave. There were several attempts to open the grave. An endless nightmare.

The conviction of the murderers, five years after the crime, was a victory, however, nothing eases the pain of homesickness and, as Gloria herself says in ‘Brutal Pact’, a certain guilt for believing that she could have avoided the tragedy.

The novelist would face another unspeakable loss. A month before Daniella Perez’s death turned 10, she lost her youngest son, Rafael, then 25.

The boy, who was born with a rare syndrome that affected his mental development, could not resist complications from surgery to reverse an intestinal torsion.







Gloria Perez says she lives daily with the pain of the death of two children Photo: reproduction

A decade later, in an interview with the magazine ‘Quem’, Gloria Perez was asked about the drama of having buried two children. “It’s impossible to live apart from it, I live with it, with this pain,” she said.

A little before the story, in 2010, the author had been forced to pass another resilience test: she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when ‘Caminho das Índias’ was on air. “I would put the computer on my lap and write on the chemotherapy chair,” she said.

Gloria Perez’s admirable strength makes her similar to certain mothers in mythology, capable of great sacrifices for their children, such as the Greek Reia, and close to any anonymous mother in this violent and unjust Brazil, obstinate to raise her offspring and, if necessary, face everything and everyone to honor their descendants, living or dead.

The author always had the support of another son, lawyer Rodrigo, 50 years old, who appears in ‘Pacto Brutal’. At the moment, she is dedicated to writing the chapters of ‘Travessia’, a telenovela that will succeed ‘Pantanal’ from October 17th.