“Mothers can also do a review with friends, enjoy the night and roll”; Bianca Andrade talks about how to reconcile single life, motherhood and work

Bianca Andrade, better known as Boca Rosa, has been making waves in her single phase, after she and YouTuber Fred ended their relationship in April. They were together for about two years and are parents to one-year-old Cris. Since then, she has been looking for a balance between motherhood, career and social life. In an interview with Quem Magazine, Bianca talked about how she has been dealing with this moment and also commented on the demands she receives for being a mother who likes to go out to have fun.

“I try to respect these many women inside me. Even to inspire other women. Mothers can also do a review with friends, enjoy the night and roll”, said the influencer, adding: “There’s always time to go to a party! Mom isn’t dead!” he joked. She recently caught attention when she shared a kiss with Gkay on MTV Meow.

During the interview, she also commented that presenting a television program would be a dream come true and said she was inspired by Ana Maria Braga. “I dream of being her! I love waking up for breakfast and watching the show, hearing that ‘wake up girl!’ I admire her a lot, her trajectory and her life story. I’ve watched several of her interviews. It inspires me, “she said.

But as not everything is flowers, the influencer, who has more than 18 million followers on Instagram, shared with her followers on Friday (29), who had been suffering from tonsillitis for three days, and therefore, came to have a fever of 39. Together with the doctor, she is studying the possibility of having an operation to get rid of the disease. Bianca has been more distant from social media since then, which leaves her fans distressed.