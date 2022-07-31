Mourning! “Pantanal” star has confirmed death at 74

Plot star could not resist pulmonary complications and died

The soap opera “Pantanal” has been the most successful on TV Globo, and as it was widely publicized, the plot is a remake, that is, a reinterpretation of the first version shown in 1990. In its original exhibition, the feuilleton that featured great stars, attracted the attention of the public and several actors managed to stand out, among them, Cláudio Marzo, who gave life to José Leôncio.

The veteran was one of the great stars of the soap opera, however, his death was confirmed on March 22, 2015, at age 74. The actor had some pulmonary complications and was promptly admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, even with care, the famous could not resist and died. The “Pantanal” star debuted on TV Globo in 1965, in the soap opera “A Moreninha”. He was a romantic partner with Regina Duarte in the great hits “Véu de Noiva” and “Irmãos Coragem”.

TITHED CAST

Just like the veteran who was one of the stars of “Pantanal”, another actor who was successful in the plot has already left us. This is Jairo Lourenço, who plays Otávio in the first version of the plot. The artist died on November 29, 2021, at the age of 69, and the reason for his departure was due to multiple organ failure due to a stroke.

In recent years, the actor was residing in São José dos Pinhais, but was born in Curitiba. In addition to being one of the stars of “Pantanal”, the veteran was also a producer, illuminator and poster boy. His curriculum includes successful soap operas such as “Vale Tudo”, a plot that projected him on television and was the springboard to consolidate himself in the segment.