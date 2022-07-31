Musk fights back lawsuit filed by Twitter

the billionaire Elon Musk has formally responded to the lawsuit filed by Twitter that seeks to force the Tesla CEO to proceed with his acquisition of the social media platform.

According to the publication of the business portal Dow Jones, the document is confidential and restricted to the public. Musk’s answer and claims could be available as soon as next week. The billionaire responded with counterattacks, what in legal parlance is called a “counterclaim”.

One of Musk’s counterclaims is expected to focus on the claim that Twitter changed its number of monetizable daily active users shortly after closing the sale deal for the billionaire. It then did not provide complete responses to requests from Musk’s team for data on the number of spam.

In the document, Musk quoted Warren Buffett with the phrase “only when the tide goes out do you find out who is swimming naked,” in a suggestion that Twitter is playing down the issue of spam and fake accounts because it knew the market downturn could reveal your weaknesses.

Musk’s response to the social media company came hours after the judge overseeing the case against the billionaire set the week of October 17 for the start of the five-day trial.