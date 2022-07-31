Who knows Jojo Todynho knows that the influencer is not one to keep quiet when they mess with her name on social networks. In recent days, the millionaire chose to comment on the actor’s lines Caio Castrowho stated in podcast that he was under no obligation to pay the bill at the meetings he attends.

jojo she was assertive and sent a message to the women: “Good morning. Look, I’m really talking. Women, work, study, value yourself and get Caios out of your life, or rather, don’t even let in”. However, after her statements, some netizens said that the ex-Fazenda would not agree with her speech, as she supports her husband, Lucas Souza.

In response to this, this Saturday (30), the presenter made a point of showing a luxury bag that she won from her companion. The brand accessory Believe Schutz costs R$ 1,200, made of bamboo and with a golden insect. “I got it right or I didn’t?”, Lucas asks Jojo. “Right, I liked it. This bag is beautiful“, replied the singer, showing the gift.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, jojo She also took to social media to defend her husband from the accusations. “A so-and-so posted to us stories her that I play my husband. I’m going to refresh people’s memory. My husband is an army officer. My husband attends two colleges“, said.