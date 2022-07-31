Nadja Pessoa’s ex-boyfriend says that influencer faked pregnancy to keep dating: “I didn’t want to take the exam”

William Borbaex-boyfriend of Nadja Pessoaknown for participating in some reality shows on TV Record such as The Farm, Power Couple and The Island, accused the influencer of faking a pregnancy to prevent the couple from ending their relationship, which seemed to be coming to an end. The case was denied by the same.

According to William, they ended up breaking up, but the boy was surprised by the announcement: “I broke up with her on December 31st, we lived together. On January 5th she came with this pregnancy thing, and by that date I had already returned with my son’s mother. I broke up with my son’s mother again, because I didn’t want to leave her pregnant and alone. And that messed with my whole life. It was a very difficult time for me, psychologically speaking.”.

In conversation with the columnist Fabia Oliveirathe boy said that Nadja made numerous promises to him: “Let’s go to São Paulo with me, I want to introduce you to a businessman who will make us money. Then we’ll come back… Together we can grow, if you really like me. With this you will be able to get closer to your child. We don’t need to break up for this, let me help you, I know what makes you sick”, he shared.

It was only after a while that William says he noticed some issues that made him suspicious of the pregnancy: “When I got back with her, I started watching her, watching what she did, the cosmetic procedures she wanted to do… She didn’t want to stop working out and early pregnancy is usually complicated. Besides, she didn’t want to have a blood test, she didn’t want to have an ultrasound… A month or so passed and I realized it was a lie and I left. I returned again to my son’s mother and today I am with my family”, he said finishing.