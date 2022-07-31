Nanda Costa shows that the twin daughters are huge in new photos

Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh’s twin daughters explode the cuteness meter with beautiful smiles in new photos

The actress Nanda Costa (35) shook social networks this Friday, 29, by showing new photos of the twin daughters, Kim and Tieof 9 months, fruits of the marriage with Lan Lan (54). The owl mom recorded a moment of the daughters together and shared the photo album with fans.

In the images, the girls appeared smiling and with bows in their hair as they enjoyed themselves in an orange chair and on a sunny day. “An enlightened sextou for you”said in the caption.

In the comments, famous family friends melted with the charming clicks. “Beauties! Aunt Biula loves”, said Fabiula Nascimento. “Aff I miss you already”, declared Debora Lamm. “What treats”, wrote Larissa Manoela. “too beautiful”, commented Heloisa Périssé.

Recently, Nanda Costa reflected on motherhood. “Passing by to say that I’m loving being a mother, best thing, my biggest job. I never worked so hard. But I think it’s my biggest job. I think everything we do with love is beautiful and here is double love“, she said.

And he added: “We are very happy with the girls, two blessings, two princesses, they are super partners, but it really takes work, because they are two people. They are very different, they are beautiful, but I am sharing, since I have always been so true in my stories, always showing reality and I think that nowadays there are more people talking about real motherhood than before“.

Nanda Costa shows photos of her twin daughters:

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!