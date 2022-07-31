NASA warns of giant asteroid that will pass close to Earth next week; ‘potentially dangerous’ – Metro World News Brasil

NASA (American Space Agency) has issued a new warning about a large asteroid that will pass close to Earth next week.

Officially named ‘2022 OE2′, the space object will pass close to our planet on Thursday (04-08).

As revealed by the NASA website, the asteroid has an approximate diameter of almost 380 meters (dimension can vary), equivalent to a 70-story building.

Belonging to the ‘Apollo’ group, the celestial body is currently traveling at very high speed.

NASA’s JPL classified it as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

However, despite the proximity in space (alert issued by NASA) which may cause some apprehension, fortunately, there is no risk of collision.

As detailed by NASA’s ‘Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS)’, it is possible to follow the asteroid constantly from here.

Another giant celestial body will also pass close to Earth in the month of August

Another asteroid also on NASA’s approach list will pass close to Earth in August: ‘(2019 AV13)′ will have an approach on 22-08 and continue to be monitored.

Also according to the information, the celestial body has an approximate diameter of almost 230 meters (estimated). You can also follow the asteroid here.