Natália, from BBB 22, debuts as an actress: ‘Sonhava com Malhação’

Natália Deodato already has her first project on television. The former BBB, who has been preparing for an acting career, recorded a participation in the series “Aqui ao Lado – Vizinhos”, on Canal Brasil. With Natália Lage and Otávio Müller in the cast, the humor series, based on real stories and has the relationship between the neighborhood as a guiding thread.

“It was my first appearance on a set of Globo channels. I made a cameo, short, but which, for me, was very significant. I was very happy, very emotional, it was very gratifying”, he told in an interview with GShow.

This moment was desired from an early age. “Before, my dream was to be able to get into ‘Malhação’. When I was little, I used to say, ‘when I grow up, I’m going to do Malhação’. I’ve always had the dream of being an actress and, as a black woman, I want to play not only someone who lives a situation tough, but a victorious woman, you know?”, she commented.

To reach even higher flights, Natália has already prepared herself, both for her career as an actress and as an influencer and entrepreneur. She is doing a speech therapist to improve my diction. “I’m tongue-tied, so to speak a few words, I have to force a lot. I’ve also taken interpreting classes and some courses, I’m even studying digital marketing. I’ve always enjoyed working with entrepreneurship and female empowerment, these are things I don’t want unlink me”, delivers.

The series “Aqui ao Lado – Vizinhos”, from Canal Brasil, which does not yet have a premiere date, but is scheduled to air in 2023.

which does not yet have a premiere date, but is scheduled to air in 2023.