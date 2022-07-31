Netizens are surprised by the wedding of Bethânia and Gilda Midani, mother of João Vicente

Credit: Playback/Instagram

Maria Bethânia and Gilda Midani, mother of João Vicente (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

A video that shows Maria Bethania and Gilda Midani surprised the web this week. In the record, the singer and João Vicente’s mother are on a stage in Santo Amaro, Bahia, the land of Bethânia. During a song dedicated to Oxum, orixá revered in Candomblé, the two exchange a tender kiss.

The couple is discreet with the relationship. According to Extra, they have been together since 2017. Midani, who is a stylist, signed some clothes used by the artist on her tours.

Netizens were surprised by the information. The comedian is even the godson of Caetano Veloso, Bethânia’s brother. “Bethânia, Diva!” wrote one. “Marrying Maria Bethânia is not for everyone”, said another. “The young man discovering that Maria Bethânia is a lesbian and married to Gilda Midani, who is a badass stylist and created iconic Bethânia costumes! Bethânia in love after the age of 70 shows how beautiful love and companionship between women is!”, reflected another. “I don’t know a more blessed Brazilian than @joaovicente27 who has Caetano Veloso as godfather and Maria Bethânia as stepmother. Honestly,” joked another.

