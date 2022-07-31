New chance! Globo announces the reopening of registrations for ‘Big Brother Brasil 23’

New in the area! With the long-awaited premiere scheduled for January 23, 2023, the ‘Big Brother Brazil 23’ will reopen registration for those who dream of being a participant in the global reality show. It is worth remembering that there will be a change in the value of the final prize. In previous years, the winner took BRL 1.5 millionthe prize for the next edition will go to BRL 2 millionrepresenting an increase of more than 30%.

Southeast region only, the platform will reopen registration this Monday (01), at 10 am. The entire process will be done on the Gshow website and will be the last chances to try to participate in the reality show, which features Tadeu Schmidt.

Registration to participate in Big Brother Brazil 2023 is almost over, but the big news for next year’s reality show is the face-to-face selective. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the last two years were made with online selective.

According to Gshow, the in-person selections will be held in seven capitals: Belém (PA), Belo Horizonte (MG), Goiânia (GO), Porto Alegre (RS), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), São Paulo (SP) and Salvador BA).

In July, the interviews begin in Goiânia. In August, it starts in Salvador, Belém and Porto Alegre. In September, it’s Rio de Janeiro’s turn. The last capitals will be Belo Horizonte and São Paulo, in October this year.

