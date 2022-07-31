New global actress? Former BBB Natália Deodato makes an unusual revelation and celebrates: “Victorious!”

How much joy! Former BBB Natália Deodato celebrated yet another achievement by announcing that she has just recorded her first series for a Grupo Globo channel. The model was selected to participate in ‘Aqui next door – Neighbors’a production that promises to make viewers excited and will be shown by Canal Brasil in 2023.

“It was my first appearance on a Globo channel set. I made a cameo, short, but for me it was very significant. I was very happy, very emotional, it was very gratifying. “Before, my dream was to be able to get into ‘Malhação’. When she was little, she used to say, ‘when I grow up, I’m going to do Malhação’. I’ve always had the dream of being an actress and, as a black woman, I want to play not only someone who lives a tough situation, but a victorious woman, you know?”, she declared during an interview with Gshow.

Proud of everything that has been happening in her life, the muse celebrated her new achievement. “A woman who overcame her challenges, that she managed to overcome her overcoming. If it’s up to me, what’s in my power, I’ll do it. The rest, I will leave to the Universe, which it provides.”

Former BBB Natália cries when venting about agency that hacked her cell phone

This Thursday afternoon (28), Natália Deodato used her Instagram Stories to vent after canceling a contract she had with a marketing agency. The model hired the team at the time when she was confined to the ‘Big Brother Brazil 22’.

“My number was hacked, they just blocked it. My number was given by the agency because I left the BBB with nothing and they gave me a chip with a current plan, and that was what was on my Whatsapp. So to all my contractors, people who are negotiating, people who talk to me, I ask you not to continue the conversations because I no longer have this number. They canceled my line at 11am and now I’m also out of Whatsapp. They hacked it, only it has two-factor verification and needs the password. But I think they managed to open it and will try to contact people”, he revealed.

“I am saying this because I was very harmed during the entire time I participated in the BBB, mainly by the team. R$ 100 thousand from this same guy. There was a lot of content that unfortunately doesn’t pass to the audience from the couch, there were lines, absences, many things, conversations, that were not passed on the cuts, only on pay per view, and my team from the beginning of the program never put positioning on the networks ”, concluded the ex-BBB.

