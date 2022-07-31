New Hellblade 2 Scenes Reveal Accurate Simulation of Falling Birds

Development footage from the upcoming Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 reveals that a commitment to realism even extends to bird droppings – feces. The trailers suggest that Hellblade 2 will be truly next-gen, with bird poop with precise location seemingly increasing the level of immersion.

Despite being a standalone game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was highly praised for its graphics and presentation. impressive. The title sees players explore a unique fantasy world inspired by Norse and Celtic myths, and its environments and characters are rendered in truly breathtaking detail.

Now in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 we have some truly impressive technology, and that even includes the bird poop that falls with precise location.

Achieving a high level of realism from reference material is extremely important to us. That even includes location accurate bird poop. pic.twitter.com/L2pOqMmp9u — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) July 29, 2022

A Twitter post from developer Ninja Theory shows the process of creating location-accurate bird poop in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. The video shows a cliff humming with birds, which would realistically be covered in the droppings of the feathered creatures. Seemingly making use of reference material, Ninja Theory is able to achieve a high level of realism scattering white bird poop all over the misty view.

The graphics in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice were incredibly impressive, particularly for an indie game, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 seems to be even more so. photorealistic. Small environmental details like layers of bird poop on a misty cliff will add an extra layer of immersion to the next sequence. Ninja Theory knows how to create an intricate game world, and the precise location of bird poop in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is just a mere detail in the face of something so much bigger.