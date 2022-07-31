new reinforcement of São Paulo, Felipe Alves is ready and responds to the distrust of the fans on the web

Goalkeeper arrives to be the new reinforcement of São Paulo and work again with coach Rogério Ceni, with whom he worked at Fortaleza

On loan from Fortaleza and with Youth this year, Felipe Alves signed with São Paulo for the remainder of the season. With Jandrei’s injury and distrust of young Thiago Couto, the 34-year-old experienced goalkeeper was hastily hired for commitments in the Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil and also in the Brasileirão. In his first press conference, Felipe spoke about the importance of Ceni in the negotiation.

“Without a doubt, he (Ceni) participated, yes. I’m glad. It’s an opportunity that I’m going to try to seize on behalf of São Paulo so we can have a good run in the competition. Rhythm gets playing. We have to train, work.”, said the São Paulo goalkeeper. Against Athletico Paranaense, Felipe Alves is already related and says he is ready for the match. Last Sunday, he defended Juventude against Ceará.

“I arrived today, I worked, I trained, I had already been working at Juventude and I am available to help and do my best. I’m fine physically, the rhythm picks up playing, but I’m available.”, added the new tricolor goalkeeper. Felipe Alves also commented on the distrust of the São Paulo fans, who were against hiring the goalkeeper. He assures that he is focused on helping the team.

“I’m not very connected to social media. Everyone has the right to express themselves. I try to do my best always. I am available a thousand to do my best, with everyone. With São Paulo ahead of everything and fighting for the best positions”, added the new goalkeeper. Felipe Alves’ debut is not yet certain, but he can debut against Athletico Paranaense this Sunday (31), in Paraná.

At the moment, São Paulo is in tenth place in Serie A with 26 points, four less than Flamengo, the team that completes the G-6. In the Copa do Brasil, Tricolor won the first leg against América Mineiro by 1-0, in Morumbi. The match for the Copa Sudamericana is scheduled for next Wednesday (3), against Ceará, also in the quarter-finals and in the same place, Morumbi.