OFFICIAL amount of deposits has already been revealed?

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a very old program that aims to collect a percentage of the worker’s salary to deposit it in an account. The money, as everyone knows, it can be redeemed in many ways, but that’s not the only way to keep an amount there.

It has been five years since the Federal Government has released the so-called “FGTS profit”. This is an amount of money that is released annually through Law No. 13,446. O responsible for the authorization of the transfers until now has been the Board of Trustees of the fund.

So far, official figures have not been released by the government, however many people think that the figures that will be paid will not be far from the amount that was paid last year.

What happens is that the amounts that are transferred in a year are always in relation to the previous year, that is, the amount paid in 2022 refers to the profit generated in 2021.

That way, using the year 2021 that received the 2020 profit values, we can try to guess something. To give you an idea, 2020 profits were around BRL 8.129 billion.

The payment of the profit was according to what each one had in his account and it will be so again during this year. Below are the values paid in 2021, but that could fall back into the hands of Brazilians soon:

BRL 2 thousand – BRL 37.26;

BRL 3 thousand – BRL 55.89;

BRL 4 thousand – BRL 74.52;

BRL 5 thousand – BRL 93.15;

BRL 10 thousand – BRL 186.30;

BRL 20 thousand – BRL 372.60;

BRL 100 thousand – BRL 1,863.

The only thing people have to keep in mind is that they are not going to receive the money directly. The FGTS profit is added directly to the FGTS account. That way, you will only be able to withdraw it when you are entitled to withdraw the money from the fund in question.

This can be a little discouraging for people, especially those who were hoping to make use of the money as quickly as possible to pay bills or make investments. The good news is that fortunately there are ways to speed up this process.

Many people think that the only way to withdraw FGTS money is to change jobs, because naturally we are all enrolled in the withdrawal method known as “withdrawal-rescission”, but this is not the only option available!

People can also opt for the birthday withdrawal, a modality that gives workers the right to withdraw a percentage of their guarantee fund every year during the month of their birthday.

It is recommended to download the FGTS app – both on iOS and Android – to learn more about the subject.