“One less”; Flamengo fans fall heavily on criticism of the holder chosen by Dorival Júnior

As soon as the squad for the duel against Atlético-GO came out, the crowd fell in weight to criticize the coach’s choice

Playing with a full Maracanã once again, the Flamengo won Atlético-GO by 4 x 1, last Saturday (30) and added three more points in the Brazilian Championship table. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior now occupies the fourth place, with 33 points.

Aiming at the midweek duel against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Dorival Júnior chose to select a mixed team, however, the decision to place Diego Ribas among the 11 that started the game and still captain did not please the crowd, who criticized on social networks.

Flamengo will have a week with great games, starting with a decision. It faces Corinthians, on Tuesday (2), for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The team will play first at Neo Química Arena and then at Maracanã. And on the weekend, on Saturday (6), he duels with São Paulo, for the Brasileirão.

“With Diego to delay the game!”, “Diego Ribas dnv was not enough against Avai”, “taking the useless shit out of DIEGO. Great team”, was one of the criticisms of the fans for choosing shirt 10 as a starter against Atlético -GO

Check out the crowd’s reaction to seeing the player as a Flamengo starter and after the match: