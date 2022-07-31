A credit card limit is a “loan” you can get if you are a good payer. This amount corresponds to your income. Each bank increases this limit according to its own rules and based on the profile of each consumer. Thus, as in other banks, the PagBank credit card limit increase can be done by the user himself.

This is not the norm for all institutions, as most clients need to go to their relationship manager and negotiate a limit increase. Customers are often required to present some documents to prove income and ability to pay higher credits. However, Notícias Concursos, in this Saturday’s article (30), will show how the increase in the PagBank credit card limit.

PagBank credit card limit increase: how to do it?

The intention is to make the process a little easier and follow the trends of other banks such as Nubank and Inter. Thus, PagBank also allows you to increase your credit card limit yourself. However, in this case, the service is available to customers who have products offered by the bank. For example, a new CDB limit offer.

Therefore, those who invest in the CDB can increase the credit card limit. The release of the new limit occurs two days after the investment. All information is included in the contract changes made by PagBank. According to regulation, when a customer redeems the CDB, the amount committed to the credit card remains in the account. That’s a guarantee.

Therefore, the customer himself can increase the limit, as the institution has a way to guarantee the correct payment of purchases made via card. Another detail is that those who do not pay the invoice on time can have their account frozen and the corresponding amount debited.

So, if you need more limit for a specific purchase or because your demands are higher, this is a good option for you. Over time, the bank becomes more familiar with its profile and becomes more confident with the PagBank credit card limit increase.