Pantanal: After cutting Alcides’ ‘buckle’, Tenório celebrates: “Peãozinho de shit”

Advertising Could not load ad

Pantanal has been a great success in plim-plim programming. And not to lose the habit, the column reveals everything that will happen in the next chapters of the plot of Bruno Luperi.

In scenes that will air in early October on TV Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, Tenório (Murilo Benício) will castrate Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in an abandoned tapera. After the crime, the farmer will celebrate the deed. “How are they getting along now? That little piece of shit and that Bruaca? (…) Killing was little after all they told me. They did… Yeah… Leaving them alive was the biggest punishment you could have done, Tenório… The biggest! What is it for her to learn that man, in this life, she will not have another like it!”, will say the squatter in his daydream.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

Far away, Alcides will be preparing his revenge. “So you bring me this zagaia here, and I’ll go into these woods and only come here with the carcass of that unfortunate man on the coast! (…) Trindade (Gabriel Sater) said that it couldn’t be a gun or a knife… So I’ll have to catch the unfortunate in the zagaia! Grandpa crosses the unfortunate man and sticks him in the ground!” he will finish the pawn that will stick the spear (harpoon/spear) in the heart of Guta’s father (Julia Dalavia).

Tenório (Murilo Benício) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) in Pantanal

Pantanal is written by Bruno Luperi, based on the original novel written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa. The artistic direction is by Rogério Gomes, direction by Walter Carvalho, Davi Alves, Beta Richard and Noa Bressane. The production is by Luciana Monteiro and Andrea Kelly, and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.

Read other articles by this columnist CLICKING HERE.