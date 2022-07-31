Pantanal: José Leôncio becomes Tenório’s enemy because of Bruaca and Alcides

Without realizing it, José Leôncio will end up buying a fight with the villain of ‘Pantanal’, Tenório. After Alcides’ castration, Bruaca will seek shelter at Zé Leôncio’s house and, at Filó’s request, he will welcome the neighbor into the residence.

+ Pantanal: get to know Jove’s new affair that will shake her marriage to Juma

At first, Jove’s father won’t be too convinced that this is a good idea, and he doesn’t exactly want what will happen: trouble with the neighbor. However, he will eventually give in.

After being humiliated, Bruaca will reveal the whole truth about what happened to her and Alcides to Tadeu’s mother. Thus, Dira Paes’ character will end up taking the pain of her newest friend.

The woman will advise Maria to fight for her rights and thus ask José Leôncio for help. He will listen carefully to everything she has to say and will decide to ask a lawyer for help.

The farmer spoke to Guta’s mother that, even though she had betrayed her husband, she does have rights guaranteed by law and will offer all her support and help for her to be able to sue Tenório.

But Tiberius won’t even know that his ex-wife is staying at his rival’s house and when he goes to ask him for help, he’ll find Maria. After the scare, Tenório will keep quiet about the matter and will get the flea behind his ear as soon as he knows that Leoncio is supporting her.

Once at home, the villain will say: “What was that Buraca doing there? She and that pawn must be gorging themselves like the two pigs they are. I told her go away from here… But, no… She had to go to whose house? For my neighbor to want to take her to court against me is a leap. I could go in earlier, filing a charge of attempted murder… But I can’t have justice on my feet. I came here just to avoid arousing suspicion. If any little shitty judge takes a swipe at my business, I’m lost. I didn’t want to do something stupid, Bruaca, but you’re making me.”

READ MORE NEWS ABOUT ‘PANTANAL’:

+ Pantanal: Alcides invites Bruaca to leave together, after having sex

+ Pantanal: Bruaca fires Zefa, after fight

+ Pantanal: Old man from Rio makes scary prediction for Juma and chaos will be near

BOMBOU: UNDERSTAND THE ‘FIGHT’ between MAÍRA CARDI and EX-BBB PAULO ANDRÉ