‘Pantanal’: José Leôncio will catch Juma and José Lucas in an intimate moment | come around

A family tragedy foretold. Already foreseeing this, Jose Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) decides to take the reins of the situation and returns to the tapera, hoping to find Juma and not find José Lucas. Unfortunately, he comes face to face with the two in a moment of great complicity – Zé Lucas has just taken off his shirt for Juma to wash. It’s hard to explain, right?

“I was going to say good morning… But, as far as I can see, you’ve had a really good day…”, says the farmer.

Amazingly, neither of them is shaken, which makes Zé Leôncio even more indignant.

“I came after Juma… I was worried about her”, replies Zé Lucas.

Zé tries everything to make Juma change his mind and go back to Jove and even says that the Old Man from Rio didn’t even appear in the photo. But nothing makes the jaguar change his mind.

“He lied to me… He deceived me… And he wanted to deceive the Old Man… And that’s not forgivable!”

“If you insist on that stubbornness of yours, it will cause disgrace between two brothers. And that I will never forgive you!”, warns the farmer.

He asks his son to return with him to the farm before Jove appears.

“You do what you have to do… I’ll wait for my brother… Here!”, replies José Lucas.

