‘Pantanal’: José Lucas and Erica will be forced to marry | come around

Erica (Marcela Fetter) departed from wetland from one hour to the next, without giving much satisfaction to Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), with whom he had a hot passion during the time he was there. The journalist simply left, saying that she had another love to return to.
Érica (Marcela Fetter) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
However, she will return to the farm pregnant, saying that the baby she is carrying belongs to José Lucas, and the girl’s father, the politician Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach), goes along, charge the pawn.
but the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) is not a man who runs away from matters that he lacks.
“I recognize that this is a very difficult conversation, but I admire your manliness in taking responsibility for what you did,” says Ibrahim.
“Because I like your daughter. And, even if I didn’t like it, I wouldn’t run away from my actions”, replies the pawn.
“But I’d like to cut this conversation short. Because I’m not a man of much word. So I’ll get straight to the point: as long as I’m alive, no one lays a finger on this child!”, he continues.
“You can only be kidding!”, replies the politician.
“I wouldn’t joke about a matter as serious as this”
“My daughter and I have absolutely nothing else to talk to you about!” shouts the politician.
“But you won’t treat my son like that. And neither does his daughter,” says José Lucas, who, in return, hears a threat.
“You don’t know who you’re messing with!”
But, before long, Ibrahim sees that the pawn is not a guy who is going to back down from what he says.
“So that’s right… If you want to take on this stupidity, you’re going to do it right!”, warns the politician.
“And what shape would that be?”, asks the pawn.
“You marrying her”
“Father…”, Erica stutters.
“Then I’ll get married!”, replies José Lucas, self-assured.