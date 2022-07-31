Paola Carosella shows off her body in a bathing suit and draws attention

Paola Carosella, presenter, has been enjoying her vacation very well. Proof of this is a photo in which the beauty surprisingly appears in a blue bathing suit sitting on a boat. The praise of the followers was intense.

“Guapa! That’s it… wonderful and good”, “A big woman like that”, “I think my blood pressure dropped”, “Magnificent”, “Powerful”, “Paola Carosellla, with all due respect, what a beautiful woman Brazil”, You are light” , “Wonderful”fired.

Politicized, the presenter has already detonated the “bolsonarist ignorance” on the web and gained support from the youtuber Felipe Neto.

“It is very difficult to relate to someone who [é bolsonarista], for two reasons: either because he’s an asshole, or because he’s stupid. I think it was very clear that [Jair Bolsonaro] never had a government program, which has no idea what it’s doing, which is fighting a communism that doesn’t exist, half fighting the windmills [Dom Quixote]”she said in an interview.

“Paola Carosella is absolutely right. Every bolsonarista is either a scrotum, or an ass. Her only mistake was that I would put a ‘colossally’ before each adjective. Bolsonarista is not just ‘scrotum’, he’s ‘colossally scrotum’ or ‘colossally stupid’commented Felipe Neto in a post on Twitter.

