Perfumes for intimate area are not recommended

This Thursday (28), the singer Anitta announced through her social networks the launch of a unisex perfume for the intimate region. Named Puzzy, the product will be available in three fragrances and, according to the singer, aims to provide well-being and quality of sex life.

Specialists heard by the report, however, do not recommend the use of deodorants or perfumes for genitals.

Gynecologist Amanda Lino, from the Neo Vita clinic, in São Paulo, explains that there are two problems linked to intimate cosmetics, the first being related to the regulation of the vaginal flora. This is because this environment has one of the main forms of protection against infections: pH.

“He [o pH] it is slightly acidic. And it is precisely this acidity that protects and inhibits the proliferation of bacteria. When we use a cosmetic in this region, an imbalance of the flora can occur, which leads to the loss of this protection mechanism”, warns Lino.

Through the advice, Cimed, the pharmaceutical company responsible for the development of Puzzy, informed that the perfume was formulated with a balanced pH and compatible with the external intimate region, so as not to interfere with the conditions of the natural vaginal pH.

According to the company, studies were carried out that proved that the vaginal flora is not altered during the use of the product, in addition to being gynecologically and dermatologically tested.

Cimed also claims that the development process took about a year, when they carried out clinical studies that confirmed the product’s safety. Puzzy is approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

According to gynecologist Lino, the other problem is linked to the desire to cover up the natural odor of the vagina. The professional reports that this is a complaint she frequently receives in day-to-day care.

“It is an issue that is accompanied by a more cultural burden because, unfortunately, female sexuality still has a series of taboos. For many women, the vagina is a dirty organ. We have to remind patients that this organ has a characteristic odor and normal,” he says. “Vagina smells like a vagina, not a rose.”

But if a patient wants to change that smell, are there any other health risks? Yup.

Odor is also a way for doctors to identify if there is an infection at the site, as diseases such as candidiasis and vaginosis have a specific smell. When using this product, diagnosis may be more difficult.

INTIMATE SOAPS ARE ALSO NOT RECOMMENDED

Although intimate perfumes are not yet popular in Brazil, intimate soaps are common. Experts warn that they are also not recommended for vaginal hygiene due to the risk of pH change.

“Furthermore, the vagina has a self-regulating and self-cleaning mechanism. The intimate soap can even be used in the vulva region, but in the vagina, which is the inside, we do not recommend using anything”, says Lino.

The gynecologist reinforces that the vagina has a natural odor, but the change is a warning sign to seek professional help.

Candidiasis, for example, is characterized by an odor similar to bleach. Bacterial vaginosis, in addition to the change in smell, is accompanied by a pasty white discharge.

“Different secretions, bleeding after sexual intercourse, itching, pain All this, together with the different odor, draws our attention. In these cases, the patient needs to see a doctor”, concludes the professional.

INTIMATE PERFUMES CAN BRING RISKS TO MEN TOO

Being unisex, Puzzy can also be used by the male audience. But experts are wary of the use of this type of product by men because of the risk of allergic reactions – both in the user and their partner.

According to urologist Leonardo Seligra Lopes, from the department of Andrology, Reproduction and Sexuality of the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology), the male genital region, both external and internal, is sensitive and susceptible to changes in pH, which also protects against infections. .

“I make a parallel with other items used in sexual intercourse, such as intimate gel and condoms. We always recommend that they are water-based, with the least amount of perfume possible and neutral pH”, he says.

Lopes says that, like the female genitalia, the penis has a characteristic odor and it is not necessary to change that. “We always reinforce that adequate hygiene with soap and water is enough”, concludes the urologist.

USE ON THE ANUS IS ALSO NOT RECOMMENDED

In addition to the vagina and penis, the perfume can also be used in the anus. For proctologist Fábio Guilherme Campos, a member of the SBCP (Brazilian Society of Coloproctology), this is a novelty, since until then there was no cosmetic product in Brazil for this purpose.

“I don’t know its chemical composition, but there is always the risk of triggering allergies at the site. In the anal region there is a mucosa that can be irritated depending on the product”, says Campos. The proctologist says that it is not common to recommend products other than water and soap to change the smell of this area, both in men and women.