Petrobras announces a reduction of R$ 0.15 in the liter of gasoline

THE Petrobras reduced in 3.88% the gasoline price sold to distributors by their refineries. The cut is R$ 0.15 per liter, which goes from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71 as of this Friday, the 29th.

Read more: Cooking gas at R$70 in 2023? understand the promise

The change changes from R$ 2.81 to R$ 2.70 per liter the participation of the state-owned company in the value passed on to the final consumer at the pumps. It considers the mandatory mixture of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the fuel composition, according to the company.

The last gasoline price cut took place on July 19, when Petrobras announced a 4.9% reduction (from R$4.06 to R$3.86 per liter). There was no change in the price of diesel.

In a statement, the state-owned company said that the decision “is consistent with the pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.” .

2nd quarter balance sheet

The state-owned company released last Thursday, 28, the financial results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded a net profit of R$ 54.3 billion, up 26.8% over the same period last year. In the first three months of this year, the gain was R$ 44.56 billion.

Another announcement by Petrobras that moved the market was the release of R$ 87 billion for the payment of dividends to its shareholders. The amount equivalent to R$ 6.73 per share.