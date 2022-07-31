Petrobras director explains the difference in diesel and gasoline prices

The director of Commercialization and Logistics at Petrobras, Cláudio Mastella, explained this Friday, 29, that the dynamics that affect the prices of gasoline and diesel are different. According to Cláudio, the two fuels respond in the opposite way to seasonal changes.

“In the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere, gasoline consumption goes up a lot, and prices get higher. Now let’s move on to the end of the year. Prices have been falling and because of that, we have readjusted, realizing the structural downward trend,” she explained. In the last ten days, Petrobras announced two reductions in the value of gasoline sales to distributors.

Diesel

On the other hand, the relationship between the price of diesel in the international market is different from that established with gasoline. “In the case of diesel, we cannot say the same thing. The scenario remains very stressed in the international market. Unlike gasoline, whose stocks are normalized, diesel stocks are far below the historical average in the world. And additionally, from now until the end of the year, with the approach of winter [no hemisfério Sul]the trend is for prices to strengthen,” he said.

During a press conference, Cláudio was asked if there was a forecast of a drop in diesel prices, as has been happening with gasoline. Although he pointed out the difference between fuels, he did not make a forecast for diesel and said that the state-owned company does not speculate on prices.

The Petrobras director explained that the market is monitored, and the scenario is constantly being evaluated, with upward or downward adjustments when changes are observed.

Profit

Last Thursday, the 28th, Petrobras presented the operating and financial results for the second quarter of this year. On the balance sheet, the state-owned company recorded a net profit of R$ 54.3 billion.

The result was attributed to strong cash generation, reflecting the operational performance and the increase in the oil market price. The full report is available on the Petrobras website.