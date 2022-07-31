Petrobras will pay R$87.8 billion in dividends to the population; know who receives and payment schedule

Petrobras informed, this Thursday (28), that it approved the record payment of R$ 87.8 billion to shareholders. According to the company, the transfer will be made in 02 installments, with equal amounts in the months of August and September. Of this total, the Federal Government will receive R$ 32 billion, according to the state-owned company.

The amount adds to another R$ 32 billion already paid to the Union in 2022, and should serve to help fund the aid package provided for in the PEC das Bondades, recently approved by the National Congress. Furthermore, the state-owned company states that the 1st installment will be paid on August 31; the 2nd on September 20th. Next, learn more about.

Petrobras will pay BRL 87.8 billion in dividends

Beforehand, the value represents R$ 6.73 per preferred and common share. The approval of the proposed dividend, in turn, is said to be compatible with the company’s financial sustainability in the short, medium and long term. In addition, it is also aligned with the commitment to generate value for society and shareholders, as well as the best practices of the global oil and natural gas industry.

The company has become the target of constant criticism from President Jair Bolsonaro, who says he takes a bad look at the rise in fuel prices, announced after the state-owned company declared record profit in the 1st quarter of this year. However, this Thursday (28), Petrobras announced a reduction of R$ 0.15 per liter in the price of gasoline for distributors. Now, with the drop, the average sale price of the state-owned fuel will go from R$ 3.86 to R$ 3.71 per liter; valid from today, July 29th. To be clear, the reduction equates to a 3.9% drop.

Finally, from 2019 to 2021, the Federal Government had collected another R$34 billion in dividends. And, according to the Ministry of Economy, until then, the amount is used to write off the public debt, currently valued at R$ 5.5 trillion.

In addition to the dividends, intended to pay off the public debt, Petrobras also makes payments to the Federal Government regarding Federal Taxes, such as the IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and also the CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) . These, yes, serve to defray public budget expenses, such as social security, social assistance and civil servants’ salaries.

From 2008 to 2021, Petrobras reached R$ 403 billion in profits; and effectively collected approximately R$ 63 billion in IRPJ and CSLL from the Federal Revenue’s coffers. The amount is equivalent to 16% of the profit obtained in the period.

