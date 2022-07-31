PlayStation 5 reaches 21.7 million sales

The PlayStation 5 is doing very well in its sales cycle. According to the latest fiscal report released by Sony, by the end of June, 21.7 million units of the console had already been sold – 2.4 million of which in the last quarter alone. However, even with this success, the company recorded a drop in revenue in the period (already expected, according to the company).

The result represents a slight increase of about 100 thousand units sold in relation to space between April and June 2021. In games, however, there was a large decrease in numbers: 47.1 million sales, that is, 16.5 million less than last year. It was from there, according to the company itself, that the decrease in revenue came.

Especially since first-party titles accounted for 10.5 million of games sold in 2021, compared to just 6.4 million this year. Still on software, it is worth noting that the number of digital commercializations continues to increase. In the last quarter, PlayStation Store purchases accounted for 79% of games.

PlayStation 5 boosts PS Plus

The success of the PlayStation 5 and the new PS Plus plans seem to have worked out pretty well. The company announced that it now has 47.3 million subscribers to the service. That is, the statistic grew by about one million people compared to the same period last year.