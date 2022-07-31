Portuguese Language Museum, in São Paulo, celebrates one year of reopening | National Journal

The fire is in the past. At the present time, the Portuguese Language Museum is full of future promises.

Heloisa’s parents knew the place even before her birth. They returned this Saturday (30), a year after reopening.

“We were also curious about this, right? Because it’s been a year, and we wanted to see how it is after what happened”says teacher Bárbara Monteiro Xavier.

“She is discovering new words, a little bit of the history of language, of the Portuguese language, of speech, of writing… This is a very significant learning experience for her, which makes all the difference”, says public servant Edgar Xavier Neto.

The reconstruction of the Portuguese Language Museum was carried out by the Ministry of Tourism and the Government of São Paulo, conceived and implemented by the Roberto Marinho Foundation.. Its master sponsor was EDP, and as sponsors, Grupo Globo, the Itaú Unibanco group and Sabesp – all through the Federal Culture Incentive Law. It’s a non-standard museum. The collection is within reach of the public’s touch, even though the “words” are the stars of the collection.

“When we imagine a Portuguese language museum, we imagine, I don’t know, an old library with a lot of books, and it’s quite the opposite. It’s totally visual and interactive”, says businesswoman Alauana Montani.

“This new Portuguese Language Museum has this proposal, to take people to navigate the Portuguese language through a very interesting sensory experience. It is an invitation that is made for the person, for the public to visit the Portuguese language in this way”says Frederico Mascarenhas, chief of staff at the Secretary of Culture and Creative Economy of the State of São Paulo.

The Portuguese language is a language on the move. This means that it is constantly changing. Time passes, customs change, people come and go, and the way of expressing yourself with words does not stand still in time.

Like a train, with small stops for passengers to board. The baggage they bring contributes to change. It is even symbolic that the address of the Portuguese Language Museum is the Luz Railway Station, a place that, after reopening, can be seen from the terrace..

“We use Estação da Luz, right? So, we always pass through here and never enter. And today we decided to enter, and it’s very cool, that things get mixed up like this”, says civil engineer Luiza Costa de Azevedo.

They mix like so many accents mix in a showroom.

“It was only after the reopening that we were able to bring it to the public, and it’s a delicious part how you can hear the ‘stories’, hear the jokes and even celebrate this diversity of the Portuguese language spoken in Brazil. (…) Listening and picking up a little (the accents), because you keep listening a lot and soon you’ll get the accent. This is really fun”, says the technical director of the Portuguese Language Museum, Marília Bonas.