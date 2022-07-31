Pros launches coach and digital influencer Pablo Marçal’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic | Elections 2022

The Republican Party of Social Order (Pros) officially launched this Sunday (31), at a national convention held in Brasília, the candidacy of coach and digital influencer Pablo Marçal for the Presidency of the Republic.

In the most recent Datafolha poll, released last Thursday (28), Marçal appears with 1% of voting intentions.

Marçal became known for leading an expedition to Pico do Marins, in São Paulo, which ended in a rescue operation by firefighters. (see further below).

With the influencer, the acronym will have its first candidacy for the Planalto. Founded in 2010, the Pros sided with the PT in the campaigns of Dilma Rousseff and Fernando Haddad.

“We are going to do a lot. President has to take an unpopular measure. There is no way forward without reform. We are going to fight. We are going to reform this country. We are going to respect the press, the parties. By 2032, we will be the most prosperous nation on Earth.” , said Marçal in a speech at the convention.

He also stated that, in an eventual mandate, he will work for the country to open 10 million companies and create 50 million jobs.

“I want Brazil to open 10 million companies in 4 years and that this turn into 50 million jobs. It is with infrastructure that this is done. I am a construction worker, I love to renovate and build things”, argued the candidate.

National conventions mark confirmation of a candidate. According to the calendar set by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the period runs from July 20 to August 5. After the convention, the party is able to register the candidacy — the deadline is August 15th.

The national convention of the Pros this Sunday (31) should also make official the choice of a candidate for vice president who will complete the ticket headed by Marçal.

According to members of the executive of the Pros, one of the names mentioned is Corporal Fátima Pérola Negra, from the Military Police of São Paulo, who has already been a candidate for councilor of Mauá (SP) and vice-governor of São Paulo, in the slate of Major Costa e Silva (DC). Another name considered is that of Anna Christina Kubitschek, granddaughter of Juscelino Kubitschek.

Born in Goiânia and trained in law, Pablo Marçal became known after taking a group of more than 60 people to Pico do Marins, in Serra da Mantiqueira (SP), in January this year.

At the time, the influencer ignored warnings of bad weather and insisted on climbing a mountain in the city of Piquete (SP). The group faced a storm with winds of more than 100 km/h and had to be rescued by firefighters.

‘I am irresponsible with my own life. Each one who takes care of his own’, says Pablo Marçal, influencer who led a mountain expedition

With more than 2 million followers on social networks, Marçal entered politics in April of this year, when he joined the Pros. Before, he had never integrated another acronym.

The influencer preaches an anti-political discourse and avoids the labels left or right. He presents a project called “The Unlocking of the Nation” and advocates a change in the “Brazilian mentality”.

On social media, the coach routinely publishes the motto “Enough of these two”, in reference to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Our future cannot be swallowed by the past, much less remain frozen in time”, he says.