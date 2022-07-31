PSG regains confidence in Neymar and cites change in his stance

According to a publication by the French newspaper “L’Équipe”, Neymar is no longer seen as a player outside Paris Saint-Germain’s plans. The portal uses close sources (undisclosed) that highlight the commitment and promising start shown by the striker in the European pre-season.

Due to “good behavior”, PSG are no longer considering selling him in this transfer window, as has been speculated in the press.

“Neymar is in shape and motivated to resume his good form and lead PSG to the dreamed title of the Champions League in 2022-23”, reads an excerpt from the article.

In addition, there is a good relationship between Neymar and his new coach, Christophe Galtier, as seen in a recent interview in which the French commander praised the professionalism of the shirt 10.

“I saw a happy, happy, very professional player. It’s a very important season for the club, but also for every player who will participate in the World Cup. So far he hasn’t missed a single session and is working”, highlighted Galtier.

Alongside Messi and Mbappé, Neymar participated in all friendlies on the tour made by the Parisian club in Japan – vs. Kawasaki frontUrawa reds and Gamba Osaka – this July. There were two goals and two assists for the Brazilian’s account. Recently, the 30-year-old had his contract extended for another five seasons, until 2027.