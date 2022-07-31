Pulse Abarth will be the fastest Fiat in Brazil, figures reveal

With launch approaching, Fiat has revealed new information about its new sports car, the Pulse Abarth. The spicy compact SUV will be the fastest Fiat produced in Brazil and the second fastest model that the Italian brand has ever made on national soil, second only to the Marea turbo and its explosive performance.

According to official data from Fiat, the Pulse Abarth will reach 100 km/h in less than eight seconds. Officially, the Marea turbo did the same test in 7.4 seconds. Today the fastest Fiat in Brazil is the Pulse itself, but in its 1.0 turbo version that completes the race in 9.4 seconds (exactly 0.1 second before the Toro 1.3, previous record holder).

Historically, Fiat had respected sports cars such as the Punto T-Jet, which did the same in 9.1 seconds with a 1.4 turbo engine. There was also the Stilo Abarth with its 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine and reached 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. The Stilo, by the way, was the first and only Abarth produced in Brazil.

heart of bull

To achieve such a result, the Fiat Pulse Abarth will be equipped with the same engine as the Toro, Renegade, Compass and Commander: the 1.3 T270 four-cylinder turbo flex. If this engine can handle heavy models like the Compass and Toro, but it even has enough in the Renegade, what about a smaller and lighter car like the Pulse?

Will be the same 185 hp and 27.5 kgfm of torque of the brothers. With this, it will reach a top speed of 210 km/h. Fiat will still disclose more details about the model, but it will have different suspension, steering and six-speed automatic transmission adjustments. It’s a similar formula to what the Polo GTS uses.

In visual terms, the Fiat Pulse Abarth will also have some exclusives. The front has a honeycomb-style front grille with glossy black edges and the frieze that connects it to the headlights is in imitation carbon fiber. The bumper has red detailing and larger air intakes.

The Abarth has a black painted roof as standard and loses the roof rack. In addition, there are red accents typical of Abarth, along with the scorpion logo replacing all of Fiat’s. At the back, an air extractor with dual exhaust outlets and a larger airfoil mark the Pulse’s spicy look. Pictures of the interior were not revealed.

