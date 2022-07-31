“R$ 3 million is a scam”

Comedian Bruna Louise in her special for Netflix, “Demolition” (Photo: Disclosure / Netflix)

Bruna Louise, known for being the first Brazilian comedian to have a stand-up comedy special on Netflix, revealed that she had turned down a million-dollar proposal to have sex with a fan. In participation in the podcast “Ticaracaticast”, she said that her sexual performance would not be worth the R$ 3 million offered and, therefore, she would feel that she would be giving a blow to the admirer.

“There’s crazy for everything. There’s a guy on Instagram who offered me R$3 million to have sex with me. I replied and wanted to know: ‘For God’s sake, is it R$3 million or is it money [jogo] Monopoly?’ Then he: ‘Bruna, it’s real, I’m not here to offend you’. I said: ‘My son, R$3 million does not offend anyone”, he recalled.

However, the artist stated that she would not feel well if she accepted the proposal: “Guys, R$ 3 million is not even prostitution, it’s a coup, really. little holes I have are not worth it, there is no performance, I am not that ‘transarina’ there”, added Bruna. She even said that when telling the story to friends, many said she should have accepted.

Who is Bruna Louise?

Born in Curitiba, Bruna Louise was the first woman in Brazil to launch a comedy special on YouTube, the stand-up comedy show “Desbocada”, before achieving the same feat on Netflix. She is also part of the cast of “A Culpa é da Carlota”, the female version of the comedy show “A Culpa é o Cabral”, on Comedy Central, and participated in the first season of “LOL: Se Rir, Já Era”, where several comedians were challenged to stop laughing to win a cash prize.

A detail that marks the humor made by Bruna Louise – and causes discomfort to conservatives – is the ironic approach of reproductions of machismo still present in society. In addition, she speaks openly about sex as the subject of her comic stories and puts herself in a place of speech where any man would not be judged with the intention of breaking this taboo.