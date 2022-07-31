real estate financing installments get more expensive

The price of everything has increased in the country, and now it’s time for real estate financing installments. So, whoever financed your immobile with the IPCA index between 2019 and 2020 is having a big surprise when paying the installments.

This type of financing updates the amount of the debt balance according to inflation and savings profitability. The advantage of this was the low interest rate, of 2.95% per year, and this was offered in traditional lines of credit. For those who would not have a very long installment plan, this was a good option.

But to the misfortune of those who opted for this modality, inflation soared, and before that the value of the installments was updated. There was still an increase in the Selic when the Central Bank tried to contain this price increase. And with the Selic above 8.5, the profitability of savings also increases.

Taking as an example the financing of a property of R$ 500 thousand, with a down payment of R$ 200 thousand, at the time of signing the contract the installment would be R$ 1,660. However, with the increase, the value would now reach R$ 1,958. Thus, an increase of more than R$ 300 can bring several damages to the financial life of families.

Two years ago, the inflation forecast was more optimistic. In this current scenario, those who decided to finance a property ended up opting for the TR, which had a slight increase in the installment, but much smaller.

Whoever bought the property in the plant and is still paying the INCC (National Construction Cost Index) has paid 1.49% more in the installment, according to May data.

To solve this problem, it is possible for the debtor to transfer his debt to another financial institution, opting for a better payment condition, but a lot of research is needed. With this, it is possible to move from IPCA financing to a TR. This exchange was recently allowed, due to the flexibility of the banks.

So much so that, in recent months, this portability of funding has increased significantly. Therefore, an interest rate of 12% can increase to 9% plus TR. If we were to consider a property worth R$ 950 thousand, in 16 years this change can lead to savings of R$ 380 thousand.

In the case of a contract with construction companies, the payment flow of the transaction of this debt can be in installments from 5 to 10 years, and in a bank financing this time can increase to 35 years.