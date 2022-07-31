Real estate sale of FII HGPO11 stalls without interested parties willing to pay the minimum requested by the portfolio

Without proposals that met the interests of the shareholders, the attempt by the FII CSHG Prime Offices (HGPO11) to sell the fund’s portfolio and, subsequently, liquidate the portfolio did not advance.

In a material fact released this Friday (29), the fund managers announced the conclusion of the competitive process for the sale of the Metropolitan and Platinum buildings, both in São Paulo (SP).

The sale of the properties was approved at an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) and subject to a minimum price of R$491 million, equivalent to R$39,000 per square meter, adjusted by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

Of the 100 potential interested parties contacted by the administrator of CSHG Prime Offices, 21 signed a confidentiality agreement to receive more information about the properties. Of the group, eight formalize offers.

According to a statement from the fund to the market, only one of the proposals received reached the minimum amount requested. However, the document points out, the proposed payment would involve the delivery of quotas from another real estate fund. The condition did not please the managers, who discarded the offer.

Another proposal reached the amount of R$ 450 million in cash or R$ 470 million in installments, values ​​below the minimum – R$ 491 million – stipulated by the AGE that approved the sale of the fund’s portfolio. The offer was also rejected and the competitive process for the sale of the Metropolitan and Platinum buildings was terminated.

“As there were no proposals above the minimum price, we inform you that the process of selling the properties is closed, and there will be no convening of a new shareholders’ meeting by the administrator”, points out the material fact of CSHG Prime Offices.

The two properties of the fund are located close to the Faria Lima region, in São Paulo (SP), a region considered prime for the corporate slabs segment. Together, the buildings add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 12,600 square meters. The vacancy of spaces is at 4.99%.

According to the last management report, released in early July, the portfolio’s equity is R$ 470.3 million. The fund started operating in October 2010 and currently has a base of 9,525 shareholders.

On August 12, CSHG Prime Offices deposited R$ 1.50 per share, an amount that represents a monthly return with dividends of 0.58%. In 12 months, the percentage is at 6.80%.

