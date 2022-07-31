“Realized dream”; Vidal surrenders to Flamengo fans after goal at Maracanã

On Saturday (30), playing with a packed Maracanã once again, the Flamengo beat Atlético-GO by 4 x 1, and added three more points in the Brazilian Championship table. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior now occupies the fourth place, with 33 points.

One of the highlights of the match was Chilean Arturo Vidal, who scored his first goal for the Flamengo. The score was already 2 x 0 for Mengão when the referee gave a penalty to the hosts. The midfielder then went for the kick and left the team with one more advantage on the scoreboard. After the victory, the player talked about the goal and the special moment of celebrating the goal with the fans in the stadium.

“Impressive. I said when I arrived that it was a dream to enter the field with the Flamengo shirt, but still score a goal, feel affection, feel that the whole stadium screams my name. It’s a dream I’m living. team to win things, keep returning the affection to the fans. I’m very happy for everything”, he said.

After the Chilean’s good game, coach Dorival Júnior was full of praise for Mengão’s new reinforcement: “Little by little, we are gaining players. Avoiding overload situations for the period he was away. But we know that we can count on him at any time. If it’s 15, 30, 45 or 90 minutes. I’m sure I’ll have the same player as today’s match, even with even more wins. Everything has to happen naturally. We won’t know tomorrow, but later tomorrow we’ll see how it arrives so that we can take positions there. We can’t forget that it’s almost 60, 70 days without acting.

Flamengo will have a week with great games, starting with a decision. It faces Corinthians, on Tuesday (2), for the first game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The team will play first at Neo Química Arena and then at Maracanã. And on the weekend, on Saturday (6), he duels with São Paulo, for the Brasileirão.