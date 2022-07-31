Reinforcement package is offered to Rueda and Santos fans ‘veto’ the attacker’s arrival: “It’s surreal”

Santos is one of the teams in Brazilian football that most need reinforcements, that’s a fact. The team’s own managers already assume that they are active in the ball market looking for several players to compose Lisca’s squad in the second half of the Brazilian calendar.

This Saturday, information brought by journalist Thiago Fernandes, from the GOAL portal, states that Santos was offered a package of players. They are: Komar, from Talleres, Valdez, from América (MEX), and Alexis Duarte, from Cerro Porteño, all from the team’s defensive system. For the offensive sector, Peixe was offered forward Sebastian Villa, from Boca Juniors.

However, according to information from GOAL, the attacker’s name is met with resistance behind the scenes at Santos: “Sebastián Villa, 26 years old, is a name that sportingly pleases the Santos board. The problem is the player’s off-field. The athlete is investigated for alleged sexual abuse in Argentina, which makes the Santos leadership afraid to invest in his hiring“, says the portal.

The negotiation model that was offered includes the free loan of the striker, where Peixe would only pay the salary, which is around R$ 350 thousand. On the web, the crowd disapproved of a possible arrival of Villa: “Don’t even think about bringing this garbage from Villa to Santos”, “Santos considering Villa is already surreal”, said some of the netizens.

Regarding the defenders that were offered, it is not yet known what is the position of the Club’s top leadership on the interest, but the portal states that all names are being evaluated.