Reporter barred from watching execution for wearing skirt too short

A reporter from Alabama, USA, was instructed to leave the execution room of an inmate because she would be wearing a skirt that was too short.

Journalist Ivana Hrynkiw Shatara was covering the execution of Joe Nathan James Jr., sentenced to death by lethal injection for murdering his ex-girlfriend in 1994, when an officer informed her that she was wearing inappropriate attire: her clothing was short and her fingers feet were exposed.

“I’ve worn this skirt in previous runs without incident, to work, professional events and more. I think it’s more than appropriate. With my 5’7″ tall and heels, I’m a tall, leggy person,” she said on Twitter. .

She ended up borrowing a fishing suit and a pair of sneakers from a photographer who was on site.

“I put the man’s pants on and attached the suspenders under my shirt to stand up,” Ivana reported. “This was an uncomfortable situation, and I felt embarrassed to have my body and clothes questioned in front of a room of people I don’t know.”

She even posted a photo of the outfit on Instagram, but ended up deleting it later.

After contacting the prison for an explanation as to why her clothing was inappropriate, Ivana was directed to the dress code for site visits, where she is told that all dresses, skirts and pants must cover the knees when worn by women.

Among the footwear, flip flops, bathing shoes and “beach shoes” are allowed.

According to The Mirror, a spokeswoman for the prison reportedly said the code had not been enforced before and that the new warden intended to do so.