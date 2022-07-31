Revenue pays 3rd batch of IR refund today; see if you get

THE IRS pays this Friday (29) the 3rd batch of Income Tax (IR) refund. The money is automatically deposited in the account indicated by the taxpayer during the declaration. More than 5 million people will be covered.

The summed values ​​reach R$ 6.3 billion. In addition to taxpayers who filed the tax return for the 2021 base year, the lot also pays residual refunds from previous years. According to the Revenue, it is the inclusion of taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh in past statements and settled accounts with the lion.

3rd batch of IR

This year the refund was divided into five lots. After attending to priority taxpayers, it is now the turn of those who submitted the declaration first, until May 3rd.

Anyone who is in doubt whether to receive the 3rd batch of the IR can make the query through the application or website of the Federal Revenue. Just click on “My Income Tax”. Then go to the option “Consult the refund”. The consultation is free.

The system indicates whether or not the person is in the refund queue. Through the consultation, the taxpayer also checks if there are pending issues that prevent the payment of the refund. If there is any indicative message, it is a sign that the person has fallen into the fine mesh and has to solve the problem as soon as possible.

If everything is ok, the taxpayer must receive the amount of the Income Tax refund by the end of the official calendar of the Federal Revenue. If this does not happen, the money is available for redemption within 1 year by Banco do Brasil. You will need to reschedule the receipt of amounts through the bank’s service channels.

See below for the next refund payment dates: