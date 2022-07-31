Russia blames Zelensky and US for killing 50 Ukrainian prisoners – News









Russia on Saturday blamed Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky and the United States for the attack on a prison in Donetsk, where 50 Ukrainian prisoners died, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

“All political, criminal and moral responsibility for the bloody massacre against the Ukrainians rests personally with Zelensky, his criminal regime and his supporters, Washington,” the statement said.

Moscow and pro-Russian separatists maintain that the attack on the prison in the town of Yelenovka was carried out with US-supplied Himars missiles to the Ukrainian army. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman General Igor Konashenkov today confirmed the death of 50 of the 193 Ukrainian prisoners who were in the compound.

“The remains of 48 Ukrainian servicemen were found and recovered from the rubble. In addition, two more seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers died en route to the hospital,” he said.











In turn, he revealed that 73 people had to be hospitalized with serious injuries. The Russian Defense Ministry also published a list with the identity of the 123 dead and wounded, who were between 20 and 49 years old.

For its part, Ukraine has asked the UN and the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) to send a mission to Donetsk to investigate the attack.

“The bombing is a cynical act of terrorism by the Russian Federation, a military provocation and a classic false flag operation aimed at hiding war crimes, discrediting the Ukrainian armed forces and increasing tensions in Ukrainian society,” the army said. of Defense, the security services and the Ukrainian Ombudsman’s Office in a statement.

The note again denies that Kiev was behind the Yelenovka attack, as the Ukrainian army has “sufficient equipment” to “identify its targets” accurately, they argued.











The fact that the detainees were transferred to the place shortly before the attack, and the absence of hostilities in that region, show that this was a premeditated elimination, they add.

Ukrainian intelligence services attribute the attack to mercenaries from the private military company Wagner, which a few days earlier seized a power plant in Donetsk.

Pro-Russian separatists accused Kiev yesterday of attacking the prison, which held among other prisoners members of the ultranationalist Azov battalion, to instill fear in its soldiers and prevent them from being captured.





