Russian attack kills Ukraine’s biggest cereal entrepreneur and one of the country’s richest men | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, owner of one of the country’s largest grain trading companies, died on Saturday night (30) after a Russian attack. The millionaire’s mansion in the town of Mykolaiv in southern India Ukrainewas hit by mortarskilling the oligarch and his wife, Raisa Mykhailivna.

Vadatursky was the founder and controller of Nibulon, a Ukrainian agricultural giant specializing in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn that also controls its own ships and shipyards. His company, one of the ten largest in the sector in the country, exported a record 5.64 million tons of agricultural products in 2021 to a total of 38 nations.

In 2021, Forbes magazine estimated Vadatursky’s fortune at US$ 430 million (about R$ 2.2 billion) and placed him in 24th place in the ranking of the 100 richest people in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military commander of the region, Vitaliy Kim, mourned the death and said that “Vadatursky’s contribution to the development of the agricultural and shipbuilding industry, the development of the region is invaluable.” Vadatursky was decorated as “Hero of Ukraine” in 2007 for his contributions to the development of agriculture in the country

An aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said he believed Russia deliberately targeted the businessman in the attack. Mykhailo Podolyak stated that one of the missiles hit the businessman’s room.

According to Ukrainian authorities, last night’s attacks on the region also damaged a hotel, two schools, a sports complex and a gas station in the city. A total of 12 missiles were fired at the town of Mykolaiv.

Mykolaiv is on the main route to Odessa, Ukraine’s biggest port on the Black Sea, which has been hit repeatedly by Russian attacks since the Kremlin launched its invasion of the country on February 24.

Ukraine and Russia are major grain exporters, and the disruption to Ukrainian exports caused by the war has driven up food prices around the world. Kiev accuses Russia of stealing grain and burning agricultural fields, destroying the country’s economic infrastructure.

Last week, the two countries signed a Turkey-brokered deal aimed at allowing Ukrainian grain exports, but the deal nearly fell apart after Russia attacked the port of Odessa the next day. But on Sunday, Turkey said a first ship with Ukrainian grain was due to leave Odessa on Monday.