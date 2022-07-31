Sabrina Sato flaunts impeccable curves in bikini photos: ”Mermaid”

Presenter Sabrina Sato left her followers drooling with photos from her vacation trip to the Bahamas

Sabrina Sato (41) opened a stunning photo album of her vacation trip to the Bahamas with her family. The presenter flaunts her body with a printed bikini and drew praise.

To enjoy a day on the beach on Exuma island, the muse bet on a checkered bikini in white and pink. And for the photos, she complemented the look with a pink shirt and sunglasses.

The artist also posed with her husband, Duda Nagle (39), and of the daughter, zoe (3) in the paradisiacal location and impressed.

Admirers were full of praise. “What a beautiful woman”, “A true paradise”, “Wonderful”, “What a perfect family”soared in the comments.

During their stay on the island, Sabrina Sato and her family enjoyed a swim in the sea, swam with sharks and fed pigs.

SABRINA SATO GOES ON A POWERFUL LOOK TO PRESENT A PROGRAM ON GNT

Presenter Sabrina Sato used social media to show the look used for another Saia Justa at GNT. On her Instagram profile, Sabrina shared a sequence of photos showing the powerful and luxurious production for another recording.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!