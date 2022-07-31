Sabrina Sato flaunts impeccable curves in bikini photos: ”Mermaid”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 20 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Sabrina Sato flaunts impeccable curves in bikini photos: ”Mermaid” 0 Views

Presenter Sabrina Sato left her followers drooling with photos from her vacation trip to the Bahamas

Sabrina Sato (41) opened a stunning photo album of her vacation trip to the Bahamas with her family. The presenter flaunts her body with a printed bikini and drew praise.

To enjoy a day on the beach on Exuma island, the muse bet on a checkered bikini in white and pink. And for the photos, she complemented the look with a pink shirt and sunglasses.

The artist also posed with her husband, Duda Nagle (39), and of the daughter, zoe (3) in the paradisiacal location and impressed.

Admirers were full of praise. “What a beautiful woman”, “A true paradise”, “Wonderful”, “What a perfect family”soared in the comments.

During their stay on the island, Sabrina Sato and her family enjoyed a swim in the sea, swam with sharks and fed pigs.

SABRINA SATO GOES ON A POWERFUL LOOK TO PRESENT A PROGRAM ON GNT

Presenter Sabrina Sato used social media to show the look used for another Saia Justa at GNT. On her Instagram profile, Sabrina shared a sequence of photos showing the powerful and luxurious production for another recording.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Amid the crisis with Simaria, Simone posts a photo of her niece and declares: ‘I will love you forever’ – Entertainment

Singer Simone Mendes paid tribute to her niece, Giovanna, daughter of Simaria, in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved