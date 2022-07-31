Sabrina Sato poses with her daughter and shows off a luxurious vacation tour

Sabrina Sato appears with her daughter and husband and delights by publishing luxurious vacation record

the presenter Sabrina Sato enchanted the followers by showing that he is enjoying the holidays with his family. With her husband, the actor Duda Nagle, and the couple’s daughter, Zoe, three years old, the famous spent days of fun in Orlando, in the United States. Now the trio is enjoying the last bit of their vacation in the Bahamas.

The presenter explained to her followers that she had not been on vacation with Duda and her daughter for two years. “I mean, Zoe doesn’t remember traveling with us,” she commented. The artist also said that she was looking forward to the news that the trip still had in store. Since it’s Zoe’s first time at disney.

This Saturday morning (30), Sabrina Sato opened a stunning photo album from your family vacation trip. She enchanted netizens by posing next to her only daughter and her husband in a place beyond paradise.

To enjoy a day at the Caribbean beach, the muse bet on a checkered bikini in white and pink. Little Zoe, on the other hand, squandered style when posing for photos with her mom, wearing a colorful outfit and complemented the look with pink glasses beyond fashion.

In another click, the brunette surprised internet users by sharing special and unusual clicks. The trio was having fun in the midst of several sharks. Fearless, Sabrina Sato came to float surrounded by some fish and sharks in crystal clear water. In another sequence, Dudley and Zoe had fun alongside her.

The beautiful images left fans and admirers of the presenter with their jaws dropped. Many made a point of leaving several messages in the publication. “Zoinesss is very brave, see?! They rocked it,” wrote one fan. Another follower admired: “My God, what a max.” And yet another netizen shot: “Eita courage”.

Tell us what you think!