Salute to Love, ending explained. Luke and Cassie get together? Understand the end of the Netflix movie

Continuity to Love, Ending Explained

Continuity to Love (Purple Hearts) is the passionate new novel by Netflix that just arrived in the catalog and is perfect for those who like light films.

The romantic drama is carried out by Sofia Carsonknown for its role in descendantsand Nicholas Galitzinefamous for being the prince in the new version of Cinderella.

Continuity to Love is a film adaptation of the 2017 book titled of the same name by Tess Wakefield.

The story revolves around an aspiring musician (Sofia Carson) and an American Marine (Nicholas Galitzine) who cross paths and fall madly in love despite their many differences.

In this post, we are going to talk about the end of the movie that won over the subscribers of Netflix. Take care with spoilers.

ending explained

Cassie works at a bar where she also performs with her band. In addition, she works as a delivery person and, in order not to be kicked out of her apartment, gives piano lessons to the landlord’s daughter. As if that wasn’t enough, type I diabetes throws her into a set of medical bills she can’t keep up with.

She needs insulin to stay alive, but since insurance doesn’t cover it, it’s too expensive for her to get. She finds a way around this dilemma when she discovers that marrying a Marine would give her the insurance and financial coverage to keep her from dying.

She finds the perfect fit for this situation, Luke. Newly enlisted, he is ready for his first trip to Iraq and only has a few weeks before he leaves. He also owes a debt to his ex-drug dealer. As his family keeps their distance from him, he has no option but to get married and enjoy the benefits that come with it.

It sounds like a perfect marriage for Cassie and Luke, but the problem is, they’re very different people. Fortunately, Luke’s time in Iraq puts some necessary distance between them, which allows them to develop a friendship, which is put to the test when Luke returns home with an injury.

Now, they have to keep up their ruse, so that no one finds out their secret and they have to face criminal charges.

Luke and Cassie get together?

Things have always been a little risky for Luke and Cassie. Their first date didn’t go so well as they made assumptions about each other and soured their interaction. If it hadn’t been for their desperate personal causes, most likely they would have kept their distance from each other.

It was a marriage of convenience for both of them, while being a last resort to stay alive. Over the course of their marriage, it seemed like things would return to more or less the same point, even as they developed a sense of friendship and understanding they never thought possible.

Even with their differences, they care for each other, more in sickness than in health. Cassie helps Luke recover from his injuries and Luke cares for her when she nearly falls unconscious from her diabetes.

They become so close that they manage to deceive everyone about the true nature of their marriage. But then Luke’s past returns and ends the farce of a relationship.

His ex-drug dealer, Johnno, starts stalking him because of the money he still owes. It turns out that after the death of his mother, Luke turned to drugs. One day, he became so desperate that he stole a very expensive car that had gone into his father’s garage for repair.

Not only that, but he destroyed it. His father told him to get the money back and Luke had to borrow it from Johnno.

When he marries Cassie, Luke starts getting the extra money that allows him to slowly start paying Johnno. But then, he gets hurt, which prevents payments. To remind him of the debt, Johnno breaks into Cassie’s mother’s house.

Seeing that the consequences of his actions will be dangerous for Cassie, Luke decides to pay off the entire debt, but he also beats up Johnno, who retaliates by telling Cassie’s mother the truth about their marriage. Not only that, but he also turns Luke over to his bosses, which leads to his arrest and court-martial.

Before going to court, both he and Cassie feel that their relationship has changed a lot since the beginning. Cassie wouldn’t have thought this possible before, but Luke has now become her inspiration. She writes songs about him, which sends her band’s popularity skyrocketing and puts it on the music industry map.

She had written songs before, but none of them had as much emotional depth as the ones she wrote with Luke in her mind. For Luke, whose family has kept him at bay since his drug problems escalated and got them into trouble, Cassie becomes the source of inspiration and support.

She keeps his spirits high, and although she acts as if she wants to get out of the marriage, she makes real efforts to help him recover from his injury. She even gives him a dog.

In the end, Luke sacrifices his entire career to keep Cassie on the path to success. She started doing shows that were really pushing her career forward. Going to prison right now would destroy everything she’d worked for all these years and he didn’t want that to happen.

At the hearing, he takes all the blame to save Cassie from being tried in civil court. For this, he is sentenced to six months, after which he must be exonerated for misconduct. As he prepares for prison, Cassie performs at the Hollywood Bowl.

As she sings the song she wrote for Luke, she realizes that despite everything that has happened, she is in love with him. After the performance, she races to find Luke before he’s gone for the next six months.

She catches him just in time and declares her love. Both agree not to divorce, despite what they had originally planned. They realize that while playing the roles of husband and wife, they developed real feelings for each other.

Even with the many differences in their thoughts and ideologies, they have found common ground where they have turned to each other for support and care, and they are not going to throw it all away. So when Luke returns home, they start their married life in the truest sense.

As the credits begin to roll, we see Cassie and Luke, and their dog, having their happily ever after.

