Samsung will pay a million-dollar fine for deceiving its customers

Samsung’s Australian consumers are experiencing issues with the features of their Galaxy smartphones and are accusing the company of deception. The South Korean company will even have to pay a fine of US$ 9.8 million (about R$ 50,840,440.00).

Australian Federal Court Judge Brendan Murphy ordered Samsung to pay the fine within 30 days. In addition, the South Korean company will have to pay US$ 140,000 (about R$ 726,292.00) for the cost that the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has had since the beginning of the investigations four years ago.

Reasons for Samsung’s fine

The company was fined for misleading its customers regarding water resistance claims for its Galaxy handsets. However, these false claims were made on seven Galaxy models that were on the air in nine ads between 2016 and 2018.

Finally, the models in these ads are for the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy A5 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy Note 8. However, the smartphone maker did not contest at any time. these charges and agreed to pay the fine.

