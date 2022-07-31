São Paulo agrees details with City Group for Bustos and Ferraresi loans | Sao Paulo

São Paulo lines up details to sign Argentine striker Nahuel Bustos and Venezuelan defender Nahuel Ferraresi later this week. The two belong to the City Group, which has been in contact with Tricolor in recent weeks.

This Monday afternoon, President Julio Casares will meet with members of the City Group to try to secure the loans. The initial idea is a one-year loan with a purchase option at the end of the period.

According to the calculation of ge, the obstacle is in the financial compensation. Despite being on loan, City usually ask for a counterpart to release their players. Initially, the athletes’ salaries would be paid by the group.

There is optimism in São Paulo due to the fact that president Julio Casares has a good relationship with Ferran Soriano, CEO of Manchester City and who is at the forefront of negotiations. This proximity is the strength of the business.

At the moment, striker Nahuel Bustos is the closest to a positive outcome. The player has already shown his desire to play for São Paulo and has even started following the club’s profiles, Casares and Calleri on Instagram.

The City Group sees the player coming to Brazil with good eyes because of the showcase he can have. Last season, he played for Spain’s modest Girona. He made 45 games and 11 goals.

Negotiations with Nahuel Ferraresi are a little further away from being finalized. That’s because the Venezuelan defender still doesn’t have anything aligned with São Paulo, but there is an expectation that this scenario will change this week.

Ferraresi played last season for Estoril Praia, from Portugal. He participated in 25 games for the team.

São Paulo is no longer able to register athletes in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana because the registration period has already passed. However, if they advance to the semi-finals, the club can still make three additions to the list.

The 24-year-old striker was revealed by Talleres, from Argentina, in 2017. He had a brief spell at Pachuca, from Mexico, before being bought by Grupo City. Soon after, he went to Girona, Spain, where he has been since 2020.

Bustos can play on the sides of the field, but he also has the characteristics of being a substitute for Calleri, as a centre-forward. Ceni has already been asking for a reinforcement for the attack for possible absences of Calleri.

Who is Nahuel Ferraresi?

The defender also responds to a request from the coach, who has lacked a defender since Arboleda’s serious injury. He shouldn’t be back until next year.

At the age of 23, the Venezuelan was designed by Deportivo Táchira in 2017. In 2018, he was acquired by Grupo City and, since then, he has played for CF Peralada-ESP, Porto, Moreirense and Estoril Praia, all from Portugal.

